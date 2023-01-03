Victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting identified

Calgary police have released the name of the victim in the city's first homicide of 2023.

Police say 31-year-old Stallone Leonard Mark Clare was killed in a targeted shooting just hours into New Year's Day.

His family says he went by Stallone Musqua and had only recently moved to Calgary for a fresh start.

“About two to three months (ago). He went there to start a clean, new slate – a new life,” said his niece, Kennedi Musqua, still reeling from the news of the loss of her uncle.

Her mom called her that morning to tell her what had happened.

“I answered (the phone) and she was just screaming. (She was) telling me that my uncle had got murdered. I couldn't believe it,” she said.

“It was horrible.

“His mom didn't even know yet, it was so early.”

Officers were called to the 6900 block of Ranchero Road N.W. in the Ranchlands community at roughly 3:40 a.m. on Jan. 1 for reports of shots fired.

Emergency crews found two men shot – one was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We aren't too sure of the details,” Musqua’s niece said.

“He was with one of his childhood friends that night and they had stepped outside for a smoke and they got shot at.”

The second man injured in the gunfire, whose identity hasn't been released, is out of hospital.

Homicide investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Musqua’s niece says the family is devastated by the loss.

She remembers her uncle as a good man.

“He was a really happy person. He was really funny. He was really intelligent,” she said.

“He loved being with his kids. He loved his children more than anything.

“He really liked to work. He was really determined and motivated to get things done.

“And he would drop anything to be there for anyone.”

The family is now trying to fundraise money to cover travel and funeral expenses to get the man's body back home to Saskatchewan.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

With files from Jordan Kanygin.