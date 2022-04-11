Victim of deadly weekend Wasaga Beach crash identified
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
Police are appealing to witnesses of a two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach on Saturday that claimed the life of a 62-year-old resident.
Huronia West OPP says the crash happened on Mosley Street shortly before midnight between 28th and 30th streets.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where police say James Lynne was pronounced dead.
Provincial police ask anyone who saw the deadly collision or who may have dash cam footage to help with the investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.
