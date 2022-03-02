Victim of fatal attack at UBC's Okanagan campus identified 24-year-old woman from India

The security guard who was fatally attacked while working at the University of British Columbia's Okanagan campus over the weekend has been identified as a young woman from India.

Harmandeep Kaur, 24, who worked part-time as a security guard at the campus, was working an overnight shift when she was attacked just before 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

Kaur was rushed to Kelowna General Hospital, but later died from her injuries.

Shortly after the attack, officers found a suspect and arrested him under the Mental Health Act. Kelowna RCMP said the man, who was also working at the university that morning, could now face a murder charge.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by Kaur’s cousin, Kuljit Pabla, for her parents.

Within it, Pabla writes that Kaur, originally from Punjab, India, came to Canada in 2015 with a dream to go to university and become a paramedic.

“Despite the challenges she faced as she tried to make her way in a new country away from her family back home in India, she always kept her positive attitude and determined spirit," he wrote.

"And after years of struggle, she finally recently received her permanent residency in January of this year and was incredibly excited to have her parents come visit her this April."

Pabla tells CTV News that Kaur’s parents will arrive in B.C. from India in the next week.

"This is absolutely tragic, very, very tragic,” said Kelowna city Coun. Mohini Singh.

"This young girl was just doing her job."

Very few details have been released about the incident. Singh says Kaur’s family, as well as the community want answers.

“Why was this young girl pulling an overnight shift by herself?” Singh said.

“There are many unanswered questions here,”

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Andrew Weichel.