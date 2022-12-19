Victim of fatal crash identified

Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Lambton County.

Ethan Miniou, 20, from Sarnia, Ont. was pronounced deceased at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that happened on Dec. 16. on Petrolia Line.

OPP as well as EMS and St. Clair Township Fire Department attended the scene just before 11 p.m. and had to close the road between Tecumseh Road and Kimball Road for the investigation.

Police have not released the cause of the crash.