Victim of fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. identified

Huron County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash north west of Exeter, Ont. on Monday evening.

John Freeswick, 48, from Dashwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle that crashed on MacDonald Road near Parr Line, according to police.

The preliminary investigation shows a cross-over sport utility vehicle was travelling eastbound on MacDonald Road when it collided head-on with a bridge guardrail.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Tuesday.

MacDonald Road remains closed between Parr Line and Ausable Line.