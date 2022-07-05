iHeartRadio

Victim of fatal crash near Exeter, Ont. identified

Huron County OPP are on the scene of a fatal single vehicle crash that occurred west of Exeter, Ont. on July 4, 2022. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Huron County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash north west of Exeter, Ont. on Monday evening.

John Freeswick, 48, from Dashwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle that crashed on MacDonald Road near Parr Line, according to police.

The preliminary investigation shows a cross-over sport utility vehicle was travelling eastbound on MacDonald Road when it collided head-on with a bridge guardrail.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place Tuesday.

MacDonald Road remains closed between Parr Line and Ausable Line.  

