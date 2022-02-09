Victim of fatal crash near Field, B.C. identified as former Calgarian

A former Calgarian, who was nearing the end of a process to move to B.C., was the victim of a fatal crash near Field, a family friend confirmed to CTV News.

Scott Morrison, who originally from Kelowna but moved to Calgary many years ago, died in a head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway near Field on Saturday morning.

A long-time friend of his, Colin Kryski, says Scott was travelling with his brother Collin, in the process of moving back to his hometown, when the crash took place.

Kryski says the loss has taken an unimaginable toll on Dee, Scott's wife, and their son Peter.

"Scott made this world a little better and brighter place to live," he wrote in a statement. "His sense of humour, his laugh, his smile and his willingness to help will never be forgotten."

The tragedy has also been very difficult because of Dee's recent diagnosis with an aggressive form of cancer in early 2021.

"Scott dropped everything, took a leave from his job and supported her through surgery, treatments and the long journey to recovery," Kryski wrote in a statement. "He went to every appointment to make sure she didn't feel alone.

"The year, to say the least, was the hardest year of his life."

According to the RCMP report, emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash west of Field at 9:25 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Officials determined the driver of a cube van, eastbound on Highway 1, lost control on the icy roads and slid into the oncoming lane where it crashed into a westbound pickup truck.

Scott was killed instantly in the crash while his brother was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in critical condition.

It's unsure when he will be released, Kryski says, due to the severity of the crash.

Seeing the family's immense need, Kryski established a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with funeral costs and future expenses.

He says they had dreams for the future in Kelowna that will now go unfulfilled.

"Dee has been left wondering how this could have happened and how she will carry on without Scott, her rock," Kryski wrote in a statement.

"They fought the good fight and were starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel. They were planning on going on trips and camping this summer. They wanted to spend every moment they could together."

The campaign has a goal of $20,000.