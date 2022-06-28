iHeartRadio

Victim of fatal crash near Sarnia identified

(Source: OPP)

Lambton County OPP have identified the victim of a fatal crash near Sarnia last week.

Larry Benlty, 82, was pronounced deceased at the scene on Highway 402 near Modeland Road on June 24.

The single-vehicle crash had both directions of the highway closed for several hours for the investigation.

12