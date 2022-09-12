Victim of fatal crash not discovered until morning after: RCMP
A 30-year-old man killed in a single vehicle crash in Pinawa, Man. Saturday night was not found until the morning after.
According to Manitoba RCMP, officers with the Lac du Bonnet detachment were called to a fatal collision at the end of Provincial Road 211 in Pinawa on Sunday at 10:30 a.m..
When they arrived, a 30-year-old man from Powerview was found dead.
RCMP determined during their investigation the crash happened on Saturday between 10:30 and 11:30 p.m.
According to Mounties, the driver of the vehicle was travelling east on Provincial Road 211 at a high rate of speed when his car hit a tree. The vehicle came to a stop on the embankment of the Pinawa Channel and the man was ejected from the vehicle onto the embankment, where he died from his injuries.
Mounties said it appears the driver, who was the only person in the car, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The investigation continues.
