Victim of fatal Falconridge shooting identified

Police have named the victim of Monday morning's fatal shooting in Falconridge and are now attempting to identify a person who they believe had driven to the scene with him.

Officers were called to a home on Falsby Way N.E. at around 11 a.m. on July 4 for reports of shots fired and a body was found on scene.

The shooting victim has been identified as 27-year-old Shakiel Ahkeem Bennett and an autopsy confirmed he died as a result of a gunshot wound.

The fatal shooting is believed to be targeted but no suspects are in custody in connection with Bennett's death. Two people were arrested on the day of the shooting but police confirmed both were released without being charged.

Investigators believe Bennett and a passenger had driven to the home in a black Nissan Rogue on the day of the shooting.

The passenger, who has yet to be identified, may have information that would assist the investigation.

Police have released a photo of the passenger. Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.