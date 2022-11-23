iHeartRadio

Victim of fatal fire in Fort Saskatchewan was local resident: autopsy


An autopsy has confirmed the identity of a person found dead after a garage fire in Fort Saskatchewan on Nov. 19.

The victim was a 39-year-old resident of the city northeast of Edmonton, RCMP said in an update on Wednesday.

There was no update on the investigation into the cause of the fire.

The fire is not considered suspicious. 

