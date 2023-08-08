Victim of fatal Granville Street stabbing identified as 32-year-old Surrey man

Vancouver police have released the identity of the man stabbed to death on Granville Street early Friday morning in hopes of furthering their investigation.

The victim was 32-year-old Surrey resident Jose Kaze, the Vancouver Police Department said in a news release Tuesday.

He was stabbed near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 4 and was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

“We are still working to determine what the motive was for this murder,” said Const. Tania Visintin, in the release.

“Granville Street has a lot of vehicle, bike, and pedestrian traffic at all hours of the day. We believe there may be witnesses or people with video who have important information that could help us solve this crime.”

Anyone who has such information or video is encouraged to call investigators at 604-717-2500.