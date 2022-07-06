Victim of fatal head on collision identified: Oxford County OPP

The victim of a fatal head on collision earlier this week in Blandford-Blenheim, Ont. has been identified by police.

According to a press release issued Wednesday by OPP, the driver has been identified as Kevin Thompson, 41, of Plattsville, Ont.

On July 4 shortly after 1:18 p.m., local police, EMS and fire crews responded to a head on collision at Hofstetter Road, in Blandford-Blenheim.

Police said an SUV was travelling northbound on Hofstetter Road and a motor vehicle was travelling southbound when both vehicles collided.

As a result, the male driver of the motor vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the SUV and two other children were transported to hospital, while a third child was transported to hospital via Ornge air ambulance. All three children and the adult driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Hofstetter Road at Oxford Waterloo Road and Township Road 14 was closed for several hours while police investigated.

OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team continue to investigate.

The cause of the crash is unknown.