Victim of fatal Highway 12 collision identified
Police say the victim of a deadly two-vehicle crash on Highway 12 in Severn Township Thursday has been identified as a 27-year-old Fenelon Falls man.
Provincial police tell CTV News three men were in a van that collided with a pickup truck near Sturgeon Bay Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.
One of the van's occupants, Christopher Galbraith, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another van occupant was airlifted to a trauma centre with "life-altering injuries," and the third was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police say paramedics also took the pickup truck driver to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not provided.
The intersection of Sturgeon Bay Road/Vasey Road and Highway 12 was closed Thursday for several hours.
Police say because the van was headed to a worksite, the Ministry of Labour is conducting an investigation.
The Orillia OPP encourages witnesses who have not already spoken with police or who have dash cam footage of the collision to call 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.
