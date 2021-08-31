Victim of fatal Highway 144 crash identified

Provincial police say a southern Ontario man was killed in last week's fatal crash on Highway 144 north of Onaping.

Ali Alwazzan, 39, of Scarborough has been identified as the victim in the single-vehicle crash on Aug. 23 between the Windy Lake Motel and Cartier.

Alwazzan was driving a mid-size four-door passenger vehicle and was the only occupant inside the vehicle at the time of the collision, OPP Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News in an email on Tuesday morning.

Police had more than 22 kilometres of the road closed all day to investigate the scene.

The cause of the collision is not yet known and the investigation will continue, police said.

Residents in the area are growing increasingly concerned with the number of crashes that are happening in that stretch of highway, particularly about five kilometres south at Marina Road. Earlier this month, a group of residents held a protest on the road.

An update to the story will be made as more information becomes available.