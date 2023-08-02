Victim of fatal hit-and-run in Surrey was 'in the prime of his life,' says mother

Days after a fatal hit-and-run in Surrey, B.C., dozens of people returned the site where Zachary Frise was struck to pay tribute to the 31-year-old.

A vigil was held Wednesday in the 8200 block of 128 Street, where Mounties say Frise was hit by a blue sedan around 12:40 a.m. on July 29.

He later died in hospital, leaving behind a wife and four-year-old son—both of whom attended Wednesday’s vigil.

Friends and family gathered on the sidewalk of the busy street, lighting candles and exchanging memories of Frise.

His mother, Charlene Marchand, says she’s devastated and determined to find the person responsible for his death.

“Our son was in the prime of his life and was so happy,” Marchand told CTV News at the vigil. She says Frise had just reached the third year of his plumbing apprenticeship—something he was celebrating while attending a wedding on the night of his death.

“He was very outgoing, very gregarious,” she said, describing Frise’s spirit as infectious. “(He was) so much fun—such an amazing father, such an amazing husband.”

In a statement Monday, Surrey RCMP renewed an appeal for information and dash cam video from the scene.

"Investigators know that there were multiple people on scene, some that may have witnessed the collision or arrived shortly after,” wrote Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

Mounties say the blue sedan that hit Frise had front-end damage and was last seen going north on 128 Street.

They’re urging anyone who may be able to assist in the investigation to call 604-599-0502.

Marchand is imploring the person behind the wheel to come forward.

“I just hope that person can have it in their heart to give us the closure we need,” she said.

A fundraiser has been set up online to support Frise’s son and family, with more than $12,000 raised within 72 hours.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Ben Nesbit.