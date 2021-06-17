Victim of fatal hit-and-run near Espanola bridge identified

An individual who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Espanola, has now been identified.

Just before 1 a.m. on June 12, officers from the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a pedestrian walking on the roadway on Highway 6, north of the bridge in Espanola. Shortly after, police say they located a deceased person on the southbound lane of Highway 6.

The deceased has been identified as 18-year-old Sky Sagassige from Sables-Spanish River Township.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch.

Police are asking anyone with video surveillance or dash cam video from around the time and area of the occurrence to contact the Manitoulin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)