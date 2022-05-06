Victim of fatal Olympic Village stabbing identified
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Vancouver police have publicly identified the 51-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in the city's Olympic Village neighbourhood over the weekend.
Jian Ying "Angela" Du was the victim of Vancouver's third homicide of the year, police said in a news release Friday.
Du suffered fatal stab wounds during what police described as "a disturbance" inside a building near Ontario Street and First Avenue in the early hours of May 1.
Officers were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. and arrested one man. Police said they believe the suspect and the victim knew each other, adding that their investigation is ongoing.
