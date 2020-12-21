Calgary Police Service officials have identified the victim of last week's fatal stabbing in a northwest neighbourhood as the search for his alleged killer continues.

Police confirm the deceased is 20-year-old Kyreese George Wright of Calgary.

Emergency crews responded to a home in the 200 block of Panatella Court N.W. on the morning of Dec. 16 following reports of a stabbing. An injured Wright suffering from stab wounds was pronounced dead on scene.

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for the arrest of 19-year-old Michael Elendu on a second-degree murder charge.

Investigators have received several tips from the public but Elendu remains on the lam. Police believe he is still in the Calgary area.

Anyone with information regarding Elendu's whereabouts is asked to contact the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.