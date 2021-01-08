The victim of a fatal shooting in Richmond's Steveston neighbourhood has been identified and homicide investigators are asking witnesses to come forward.

RCMP were called to Moncton Street at No.1 Road at 8:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of shots fired near Steveston Community Park.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to take conduct of the case.

On Friday, authorities identified the victim as 29-year-old Vancouver resident Anees Mohammed, and said they believe his killing was targeted.

"Mohammed was known to police and we believe he was targeted for murder," Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT said in a news release.

“This fatal shooting appears to be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict and IHIT will be working with its regional policing partners to mitigate any further violence.”

Homicide investigators worked with the Richmond RCMP serious crime unit and general investigative services through the night to gather evidence. On Friday, they began going door-to-door in the neighbourhood, seeking witnesses and video evidence.

IHIT asked anyone with surveillance video or dash cam video from the area on Thursday night to contact investigators "immediately."

A large portion of Steveston Community Park, as well as a few nearby residential streets and alleys were behind police tape Friday morning.

Police seemed to be focused on the north side of the park, near the off-leash dog area.