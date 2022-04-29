Victim of fatal rollover south of Lethbridge identified

The victim of a fatal rollover south of Lethbridge has been identified as a Cardston teenager.

The incident took place Thursday afternoon on Highway 501.

Fifteen-year-old Taylor Olsen was identified by her father as the passenger who died from her injuries.

A fund has been set up at the Legacy Funeral Home in Cardston to help Taylor's family with funeral costs.

A GoFund Me for Olsen has also been started.

Another 15-year-old passenger, Seth Law, was critically injured in the crash. Law was airlifted to a Calgary hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help Law's family with his recovery called Donate to Help the Law Family.

The name of the driver of the truck has not been released.