Victim of fatal shooting identified, death ruled homicide

The Edmonton medical examiner has ruled that a man who died in the Westwood neighbourhood last week was fatally shot and his death is a homicide.

The victim has been identified as Kyle Syryda, 39.

Officers were called to an apartment suite in the area of 119 Avenue and 105 Street around noon on Dec. 7.

When they arrived, they found Syryda in medical distress. He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477