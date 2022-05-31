Victim of fatal stabbing near Vancouver nightclub identified by police

Warning: This story has details that may be disturbing for some readers.

Vancouver police identified the victim Tuesday of a fatal stabbing that happened near a nightclub over the May long weekend.

Police said the homicide, which was the city's fifth of the year, happened amid a fight that broke out near Southwest Marine Drive and Hudson Street in the early hours of May 23. Police said 19-year-old Naseb Fazil was fatally stabbed during the altercation.

"Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows there were numerous people in the area at the time Naseb Fazil was killed," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release.

"We need those people to call police and provide investigators with any information they have. We particularly want to speak with anyone who has cell phone video that may have captured the incident."

One person who lives across the street from the Gallery Vancouver nightclub told CTV News he awoke at about 3:30 a.m. to the sound of people screaming. Witnesses said the victim was stabbed in the neck. He then reportedly ran across the street, leaving a trail of blood behind.

Police said a 24-year-old man was arrested, but their investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.