Victim of fatal Sunshine Coast shooting identified: IHIT
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has identified the victim of a fatal Thursday shooting on the Sunshine Coast.
Investigators said 56-year-old Gregory Roy Sullivan of Sechelt was found with gunshot wounds outside a residence in the 8000 block of Birch Way in Halfmoon Bay around 3:40 a.m.
He succumbed to his injuries despite the efforts of first responders, IHIT said.
Investigators said two suspects were identified at the scene and taken into custody.
IHIT said it has taken over the investigation and is working closely with Sunshine Coast RCMP, BC Coroners Service and the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.
“We are still in the evidence gathering stages of the investigation,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT said in a Saturday news release. “We’re asking anyone who had recent interactions with Mr. Sullivan to contact IHIT, as we build a timeline of events leading up to this tragedy.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca
-
72-year-old woman in life-threatening condition after violent assault in OshawaA 72-year-old woman was taken to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition after a ‘violent’ assault in Oshawa on Saturday night.
-
Highway 11 closed in Val Rita area for police investigationHighway 11 is closed between Kapuskasing and Hearst on Monday due to a police investigation, 511 Ontario says.
-
B.C. provides $100K to aid South Asian people with mental health, substance-use challengesMore help is on the way for South Asian people living in Greater Vancouver who face mental health and substance-use challenges.
-
Toronto man facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired: policeA 32-year-old Torontonian is facing charges after allegedly driving while impaired and prohibited to operate a vehicle, according to police.
-
Possible tornado investigations underway after Windsor-Essex stormA powerful storm ripped through Windsor-Essex on Sunday, leading to damage cleanup and possible tornado investigations.
-
Sibling fight escalates to threats and violence in West NipissingA dustup Saturday afternoon between two siblings ended with threats and violence, Ontario Provincial Police say.
-
Sask. police caught 476 impaired drivers in May: SGIPolice in Saskatchewan caught 476 impaired drivers around the province throughout the month of May, a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) said.
-
Black tire marks on Leduc Pride crosswalk lead to police investigationPolice are investigating black tire tread marks on the new Pride crosswalk in Leduc as vandalism.
-
Muggy weather this week for the MaritimesThe air in the Maritimes will likely feel heavy and muggy throughout the week with low pressure centred to the west and high pressure to the east.