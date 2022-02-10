Victim of gang-related shooting in Surrey died of his injuries

A man shot in what police believe was a gang-related incident in Surrey, B.C., has died of his injuries.

Police said the victim, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night, did not survive. A woman who was also wounded in the shooting is in serious condition.

The RCMP said the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team will be taking over the case now that it's fatal.

The pair were shot in the city's Fraser Heights neighbourhood at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police have not said how the two victims are connected, nor did they speculate on a motive for the shooting, but they did say they believe it was tied to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.