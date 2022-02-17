Victim of Hwy. 11 crash to have post-mortem in Toronto

The identity of the victim of a crash on Highway 11 near Iroquois Falls will be released following a post-mortem in Toronto, police said Thursday.

The highway reopened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday after being closed for 18 hours following the fatal motor vehicle collision, Ontario Provincial Police said.

"Further investigation revealed that a commercial motor vehicle was northbound and a passenger vehicle was southbound when the two collided," the OPP said in a news release.

"The identity of the deceased will be released pending a post-mortem examination that is scheduled to take place in the City of Toronto, at the Centre of Forensic Sciences at a later date."

Both vehicles were towed from the scene and the Ministry of the Environment was notified due to a fuel leak on the commercial motor vehicle.

"The OPP's traffic incident management enforcement team and the Office of the Chief Coroner - Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, are assisting with this investigation," police said.

"The investigation is still ongoing. Further information will be released as it becomes available."

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the South Porcupine OPP at 705-235-3345, your local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.