Victim of Lake Huron marine incident identified by OPP

Lambton OPP have identified the victim of a marine incident as Michael Shawnoo.

The 36-year-old of Kettle and Stoney Point First Nation died when a canoe he was in overturned in Lake Huron near Ipperwash Beach.

According to police, officers responded with Kettle and Stoney Point Fire Deparment as well as Lambton Shores EMS and the Canadian and U.S. Coast Guards.

Two people were pulled from the water and taken to hospital where one was pronounced deceased and the other was treated and released.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by a family member of Shawnoo, he leaves behind a fiancé and four children that he provided for.

The fundraising goal of $10,000 has already been met and surpassed totally more than $17,000.