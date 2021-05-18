Victim of northern Ont. marine fatality on Frederick House River identified

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim in a tragic incident involving a capsized canoe in Connaught, northeast of Timmins, on Friday.

Officers with the South Porcupine detachment along with the Timmins Fire Department were called to investigate around 4:25 p.m. on May 14 and found 35-year-old Nathanial Carroll unresponsive in the water. He was taken to hospital and was pronounced deceased.

Police said a six-year-old was also safely brought to shore.