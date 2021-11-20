Victim of possible shooting found at Peter Lougheed Centre

An investigation is underway after a man was dropped off at a northeast hospital suffering from what's believed to be gunshot wounds.

EMS officials told CTV News they responded to the Peter Lougheed Centre early Saturday after a victim had been left at the facility.

They say the victim, a man in his late 20s, was in serious but stable condition, suffering from "injuries consistent with a firearm."

Paramedics took the man to Foothills Medical Centre for treatment.

Calgary police have not released any information about the incident.