Victim of smoke inhalation sent to hospital: Regina fire

A person was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire in the Heritage neighbourhood.

Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were on the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of Montreal Street after it was reported just after 12 p.m.

The fire, which was discovered in the basement, was quickly contained, according to RFPS.

One person was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.

As of 12:38 p.m., the fire was out and an investigation was underway.

