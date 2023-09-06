Victim of Sunalta stabbing rushed to hospital with serious injuries

Calgary police are investigating a stabbing in Sunalta on Wednesday that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say officers were called to the 1800 block of 11 Avenue S.W. at 3:40 p.m. for reports of an altercation.

The victim had multiple stab wounds, according to police.

EMS transported him to hospital in potentially life-threatening condition.

Police took one person into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously though Crime Stoppers.