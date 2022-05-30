Victim of Surrey homicide identified; investigators believe incident was targeted

The victim of a recent Surrey homicide has been identified by police, with investigators saying his death was not random.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team said Monday morning the victim is 18-year-old Maanav Kinkar, from Burnaby. IHIT said it hoped releasing Kinkar's name would help identify more witnesses.

Police were called Friday after a body was found at Hazelnut Meadows Park, near 140th Street and 68 Avenue. At the time, investigators said the victim's injuries "were consistent with suspected foul play." IHIT confirmed Monday it believes Kinkar's death was targeted, but not connected to ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police said they're working to put together a timeline of Kinkar's events, saying he was reported missing by his parents. Detectives said Kinkar arrived at Surrey Central on a SkyTrain Thursday evening and may have gotten onto a bus.

Police shared two surveillance videos taken from transit stations. One shows a young man tapping his Compass Card and entering the station through fare gates. The second shows that same person walking through the station.

Anyone who saw Kinkar that night is asked to contact IHIT. Those with dash-cam or security video, and any witnesses from the area of Hazelnut Meadow Park between 6 and 9 p.m. on May 26 is also asked to contact investigations at 1-877-551-4448.

"This is a quiet area with several residences surrounding the park along 140 Street, 68 Avenue, and 142 Street," said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT in a news release. “These homes may have the video and witnesses we seek."