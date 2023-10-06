Victim of suspected Calgary abduction located: police
Calgary police say a woman involved in a suspected abduction on Thursday has been located.
Officers were called to the area of 2220 Centre St. N.E. around 2 p.m. for reports a woman had been forced into a vehicle by a stranger.
The vehicle, a grey Infiniti SUV, left the area, prompting a large-scale police presence as officers rushed to locate it.
About 20 minutes later, police say a woman matching the victim's description was seen getting out of a vehicle in the 300 block of 41 Avenue N.E.
Hours later, RCMP spotted a grey Infiniti on Highway 2 about 230 kilometres north of Calgary, and attempted to pull it over, but the driver continued travelling.
The incident ended when officers used a spike belt, causing the vehicle to roll.
Police surrounded the vehicle and took one man into custody.
On Friday, police confirmed the victim who had allegedly been abducted had been "located safe."
As of Friday afternoon, police had not released any information in regards to charges, or confirmed if the victim had, in fact, been abducted.
However, police did confirm the victim and the suspect were known to each other.
