Victim of 'targeted' Coquitlam stabbing died 12 days later: homicide team

The stabbing of a man who died nearly two weeks later is believed to be a targeted incident, investigators say.

Terry Miller, of Coquitlam, died in hospital Tuesday. He was 66.

Miller was one of two people injured in a stabbing on Schoolhouse Street on Feb. 10. Witnesses told CTV News it appeared the victims were father and son.

Police have not confirmed the relationship between the two, but said they were "known to each other." The second victim is recovering, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release Thursday.

So far, investigators have not publicly speculated on a motive in the case, but said that they do believe the incident was targeted, not random.

It is not connected to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, IHIT added.

The investigation is ongoing, and witnesses are being re-interviewed as forensic analysis of evidence from the scene is conducted.

Police are trying to construct a timeline of events, and are looking to speak to anyone who knows more about Miller's activities leading up to the stabbing.

They're also looking for anyone who was in the area of 228 Schoolhouse St. on Feb. 10, at around 8 p.m., and are seeking dash-cam video captured near the crime scene at about the same time.

Anyone with more information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or email it at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.