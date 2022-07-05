Victim of Upper Mount Royal homicide identified by Calgary police

Calgary police have released the identity of a man found dead in the community of Upper Mount Royal over the weekend.

Officers were called to an alley in the 1100 block of Frontenac Avenue S.W. at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 3 after someone walking their dog made the grisly discovery.

On Tuesday, police released the name of the victim, saying it's suspected 34-year-old Shawn Garry McCormack's death is a homicide.

Investigators believe his death was targeted and are looking to speak with anyone who has information on McCormack's last known whereabouts or the events leading up to his death.

“We are committed to following up on all investigative leads to find answers for the family and friends of the victim," said Acting Staff Sgt. Lee Treit of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) homicide unit.

Anyone with information on the incident or with CCTV footage from the area is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.