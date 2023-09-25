Victim of violent abduction rescued by Calgary police, 3 adults and 1 teen charged

Calgary police have charged three men and one teen in connection to a violent abduction in the community of Acadia earlier this month.

Witnesses called police at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 19 to report a man had been attacked by four people who dragged him down the alley in the 9300 block of Almond Crescent S.E. and forced him into a vehicle.

Investigators used HAWCS helicopter to track the suspects as they travelled south on Bow Bottom Trail S.E. in two separate cars, eventually stopping in the 200 block of Deerpoint Lane S.E.

It was then that officers were able to take the suspects into custody.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police searched the vehicles, locating a baseball bat, an imitation firearm and zip ties.

Investigators also seized 17.2 grams of crack cocaine, 1.7 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, bear spray, knives and drug paraphernalia.

Three men and one youth are facing charges.

Micias Luelseged Cherie, 18, Yusuf Mohamed Aboud, 20, and Dobuol Kang Gatkuoth, 21, are all charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Both Cherie and Aboud are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28, while Gatkuoth is set to appear on Sept. 29.

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with kidnapping and assault.

Police say the abduction was a "targeted attack" and that there is "no threat to public safety."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.