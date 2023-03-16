Victim of workplace fatality in Aylmer identified
Staff
CTVNewsLondon.ca
A business in Aylmer has identified an employee who was hurt on the job and later died.
Elgin Feeds Country Store posted on social media, 18-year-old Ryan Laarman died in what the business called a “mill accident.”
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 10:45 Wednesday morning.
Earlier in the day, police said an 18-year-old man fell into a grain elevator shaft — suffering life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the man was rushed to hospital in St. Thomas where he died.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating the circumstances.
