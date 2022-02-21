Victim pulled toward vehicle in sexual assault at Metro Vancouver park
Police are looking for a suspect after it was reported that a victim was pulled toward a vehicle at a Metro Vancouver park.
Officers in Delta, B.C., said the incident was reported Saturday in the area of Diefenbaker Park.
A victim was assaulted sometime between 9:30 and 10 p.m., according to police. Few details have been provided on the assault or the victim, but officers said it was reported that a man tried to pull the victim toward a vehicle.
The victim was able to get away.
Police say they're looking for a white man between the ages of 30 and 40, with brown facial hair and a medium build.
He's believed to be about 5'10", and was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes on Saturday.
He was driving a black sedan, and there was a second man inside the car.
Investigators said no similar reports have been made in the city, and asked residents of Delta to report any suspicious activity or people.
Anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault, or who has further information about what happened or those involved, is asked to contact the Delta Police Department.
