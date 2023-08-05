Victim recovering after random West End stabbing

A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after a random stabbing early Friday morning.

It happened August 4 around 1 a.m. when the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) received multiple calls about a man in distress near the corner of Beverley Street and Wellington Avenue

The Tactical Support Team (TST) responded and found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple bodily injuries. Police provided emergency medical care with a tourniquet and the victim was rushed to hospital in unstable condition. He was later upgraded to stable.

After a brief search, officers tracked down the suspect near Home Street and Notre Dame Avenue. He was arrested and taken to hospital to be treated for a minor upper-body injury.

Investigators believe the suspect approached the victim and asked for a cigarette. Police say the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim about the body, causing multiple injuries, before fleeing the area.

The victim and suspect did not know each other, and investigators believe the incident to be random.

The 24-year-old suspect faces aggravated assault charges. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).