Victim robbed after sale through delivery service
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Officers were called to Regina Street and Hickory Street East Monday afternoon for a report of a robbery.
According to a release by the Waterloo Regional Police Service, the victim bought something through a delivery service and agreed to meet the suspect at the Waterloo location at approximately 2:35 p.m.
“During the interaction, the suspect assaulted the victim and stole personal items,” said the release.
Police believe the incident is targeted.
A spokesperson said no further details will be released at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
