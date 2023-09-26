Victim robbed at gunpoint while walking on a Cambridge trail: WRPS

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating after they say a victim was robbed at gunpoint while walking on the Moffat Creek Trail in Cambridge.

Police responded to the area of Elgin Street South and Champlain Boulevard for a report of a robbery on Thursday at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the victim reported that they were robbed at gunpoint by an unknown male and had their personal property taken.

There were no physical injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WRPS.