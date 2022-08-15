Victim's identity revealed in deadly Blue Mountains cycling collision

Police released the identity of a man who died while riding his bike along Scenic Caves Road last week in The Blue Mountains.

Police say 33-year-old Jeffery Miller of Richmond Hill was pronounced dead after losing control of his bike Thursday evening and crashing along the steep roadway.

It's unclear what caused the cyclist to lose control or whether he was wearing a helmet.

Police continue to investigate the incident, "and no further details are available for release," OPP stated.