Victim's loved ones seek justice following Family Day homicide

The family of Ron Peterson is trying to come to terms with his death just days after laying him to rest.

The 47-year-old Barrie man died in a violent confrontation on Family Day, Feb. 20, when police say two men stabbed him.

"To lose my boy to this kind of situation on Family Day, that's not supposed to happen that day. That's the day you're supposed to be with your family, not making arrangements to have a funeral for your son," said Peterson's father, Peter Brennan.

"Half of my soul is gone. It's gone and for nothing," said Lori Schneider, Peterson's partner of 31 years.

Police arrested two men, Jordan Szyperski and Steven Martel, following the deadly assault; both face second-degree murder charges and remain behind bars.

The victim's family is now praying his death is not in vain.

"I want Ron's death to mean something. I want it to change something, especially for our friends on the street that aren't warm every night. I want something good to come up from this," Schneider said.

His daughter, Careena Schneider , will remember her father as a devoted family man to his wife and kids, including her brother, Carter, who lives with intellectual and physical challenges.

"I just wish I hugged him a little tighter last time when I'd seen him. I just wish I told him I loved him more," Peterson's daughter added.