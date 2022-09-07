Victim sexually assaulted, confined in apartment: New Westminster police

New Westminster police say a man has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted and unlawfully confined inside an apartment unit.

Police said they were called Sunday morning by the victim as she was held against her will in an apartment on Hospital Street.

The woman described her surroundings to the call-taker and officers arrived on scene. Police said the victim tried to climb over a balcony, but "was pulled back inside by the suspect."

A crisis negotiation team, New Westminster police officers and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team were able to negotiate with the suspect to let the victim leave the suite.

The suspect didn't comply with other police directions initially but after 90 minutes of negotiation, eventually surrendered, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital and the incident is under investigation. Police said they're still working to understand the relationship between the suspect and the victim, but said the incident is isolated and there isn't an ongoing risk to the public.

"We commend the bravery it took for this person to call 911," said Sgt. Justine Thom in a news release Wednesday.

"We’d also like thank neighbours in the area for their patience and co-operation as we took this suspect into custody."

New Westminster resident Philip Beynon, 43, was charged with sexual assault and unlawful confinement, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-525-5411.