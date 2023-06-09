Victim shot and killed in Kirkland Lake, police search for homicide suspects

One person has been killed in Kirkland Lake following a shooting Thursday evening on Second Street East.

Ontario Provincial Police said they are searching for the suspects in what they say is a homicide case. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

Police were called around 10 p.m. and upon arrival were told “that one person had suffered gunshot wounds,” police said in a news release Friday.

“The victim was taken to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries. Investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety and the incident was targeted.”

There is still an increased police presence in the Second Street East area.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online.