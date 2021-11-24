Victim sought after suspect caught on camera in Vancouver stranger attack involving 'large stick'

A suspect has been identified in connection to a random attack on a stranger in Vancouver's downtown core.

Video posted to YouTube showed a man aimlessly hitting random objects with what police described as a "large stick" as he walked down Burrard Street. He can then be seen approaching a shopper, pointing the rod at the person's face and chasing them away.

The video was posted online earlier this month.

In an update in the case Wednesday, the Vancouver Police Department said a suspect has since been identified.

Police said Wednesday he was found "later" by officers responding to another call, this time at a social housing complex near Cambie and Dunsmuir streets.

The VPD alleges the man told the officers he had a gun and tried to flee, but that he was arrested before getting away.

The 26-year-old has not yet been charged, so he has not been publicly identified, but police said he is a resident of the city's West End was already wanted province-wide over something else.

Now, they're trying to find the victim in the Nov. 1 incident.

“This frightening incident was caught on tape, but the victim did not report the encounter to Vancouver Police,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement. “We’d like to hear from this person, or anyone else who has information, so we can better understand what happened.”

Police said the incident occurred on Burrard at Drake Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 1.

Visintin called the behaviour "very concerning," and a risk to public safety.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's St. John Alexander