Victim stabbed after denying cigarette request: Winnipeg police
A 65-year-old man was stabbed earlier in the week after he denied the suspect’s request for a cigarette, according to the Winnipeg Police Service.
Police responded to the stabbing in the 800 block of Main Street on Tuesday at 7 p.m., where they found the man with a stab wound to his upper body.
On-scene paramedics provided the man with medical care. He did not need to be taken to the hospital.
Winnipeg police officers found a woman who matched the suspect’s description at her home and placed her under arrest.
Police allege the victim was stabbed after he denied a request for a cigarette. Officers allege the suspect then went back home and caused a separate disturbance which required their attendance.
The suspect and victim were not known to each other.
Leslie Dale Comeault, 42, has been charged with assault with a weapon. This charge has not been proven in court.
Comeault was taken into custody.
