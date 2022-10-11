Victim suffers brain bleed in Cochrane fistfight, suspect photo released
Cochrane RCMP are asking for help from the public with identifying a man wanted in connection with a September fight that left one person injured and unconscious.
Mounties say the fight occurred outside a business on Second Avenue in Cochrane on Sept. 24.
EMS and RCMP were called to the scene and found an unconscious male, age not released, suffering from significant injuries to his head.
The attacker fled before police arrived.
The injured male regained conscious and was taken to hospital by ambulance. RCMP officials say he had suffered multiple broken bones in his face as well as a brain bleed, and required surgery.
The suspect is described as having a light complexion and a lean, athletic build.
At the time of the fight, the suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, boots and a tan and white baseball cap.
Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance footage or has information about the fight is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
-
Peace officers failed to check on man who died in EPS custody and lied about it: ASIRTA pair of community peace officers violated Edmonton Police Service policy and then later lied to detectives after a man died in custody, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) revealed Wednesday.
-
New mom chases baby furniture order down, pays for 'upgrade' to get crib deliveryChristina Clarke started shopping for baby furniture in June ahead of her daughter’s August arrival. She went to The Baby’s Room in Newmarket, Ont.
-
'We can be successful': Regina tackle football team breaking barriers with all female coaching staffThe Regina Victorias are led by an entirely female coaching staff for the first time in the team’s history.
-
City opens registration for temporary winter patio programWhile the temperatures are beginning to drop, Winnipeg’s patio season is not cooling off.
-
Windsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shares plans to address homelessness and mental healthWindsor mayoral candidate Chris Holt shared his plan to address mental health and homelessness in the city Wednesday promising a municipally-funded mental health emergency room downtown.
-
Scott Moe’s plan for provincial autonomy would need support from feds, 50 per cent of Canada’s populationPremier Scott Moe’s plan for greater provincial autonomy will likely face some roadblocks, according to a political studies professor.
-
Edmonton ties record for consecutive days with temperatures above 3 COne hundred forty-three consecutive days with temperatures staying above 3 C: That's the mark Edmonton hit Wednesday and it ties the record for the longest such stretch that was set in 2019.
-
Hockey Canada resignations 'overdue' says Halifax Mayor Mike SavageHalifax Mayor Mike Savage has pushed aside any speculation about Halifax and Moncton pulling out of their commitment to host the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship.
-
'We just want her back': Four-year-old girl suffers life-threatening injuries after vehicle hits her near local fairA four-year-old girl is on life-support at an ICU in Toronto after getting hit by a car near the Norwood Fair in Norwood, Ont. on Monday.