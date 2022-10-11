Victim suffers brain bleed in Cochrane fistfight, suspect photo released

Cochrane RCMP are asking for help from the public with identifying a man wanted in connection with a September fight that left one person injured and unconscious.

Mounties say the fight occurred outside a business on Second Avenue in Cochrane on Sept. 24.

EMS and RCMP were called to the scene and found an unconscious male, age not released, suffering from significant injuries to his head.

The attacker fled before police arrived.

The injured male regained conscious and was taken to hospital by ambulance. RCMP officials say he had suffered multiple broken bones in his face as well as a brain bleed, and required surgery.

The suspect is described as having a light complexion and a lean, athletic build.

At the time of the fight, the suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, boots and a tan and white baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance footage or has information about the fight is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.