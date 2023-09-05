Victim suffers 'serious' injuries after stabbing, suspect facing charges

A London man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a victim after an argument broke out in a central London apartment building early Tuesday morning.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, two men were inside an apartment in the area of Dundas Street and Maitland Street when an argument broke out.

The occupant of the apartment pushed the other man into the hallway and struck him with a cane, when another resident of the building heard the commotion in the hallway and exited his unit.

The resident then witnessed the suspect male stab the victim, and called police.

Police later located the victim with apparent stab wounds. He was transported to hospital by paramedics with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, a 58-year-old man from London was charged with the following offences:

Aggravated assault

Assault with a weapon

The victim and the accused are known to each other.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in a London court on Tuesday in connection to the charges.