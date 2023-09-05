Victim suffers 'serious' injuries after stabbing, suspect facing charges
A London man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a victim after an argument broke out in a central London apartment building early Tuesday morning.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, two men were inside an apartment in the area of Dundas Street and Maitland Street when an argument broke out.
The occupant of the apartment pushed the other man into the hallway and struck him with a cane, when another resident of the building heard the commotion in the hallway and exited his unit.
The resident then witnessed the suspect male stab the victim, and called police.
Police later located the victim with apparent stab wounds. He was transported to hospital by paramedics with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
As a result of the investigation, a 58-year-old man from London was charged with the following offences:
- Aggravated assault
- Assault with a weapon
The victim and the accused are known to each other.
The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear in a London court on Tuesday in connection to the charges.
-
Enrollment onslaught: TVDSB accelerating push for new spaces and more staffA new school year brings a new set of challenges for the Thames Valley District School Board.
-
'Screw it, I’m staying': Additional tenants get eviction notices at Webster Street apartmentsCatherine Ostrander is the latest to receive an eviction notice from Webster Street Apartments. 'I like my apartment here,' said Ostrander, a tenant at 1280 Webster St. 'I've been here for 23 years, and the thing is, I really don't want to move.'
-
Hundreds of EV chargers to be installed across Windsor-Essex through Charge Up programAs consumers begin the slow process of switching from gas to electric vehicles, investments into charging infrastructure are needed.
-
Homeless support centre in Charlottetown 'un-policeable': Police ChiefThe Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown has become a nexus for issues in the city’s downtown.
-
New Calgary crisis shelter offers space for women, children and pets fleeing domestic violenceYW Calgary says its new crisis shelter doubles its capacity to help victims of domestic violence.
-
Suspects sought in string of thefts at places of worship in York Region: policePolice are trying to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts at places of worship in York Region.
-
Wildfire smoke has blanketed Regina, Saskatoon in record amounts this summerRegina and Saskatoon have already seen record wildfire smoke in 2023, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
-
Ottawa expecting a warmer, drier fall, Environment Canada saysAs Ottawa swelters under a late summer heatwave, Environment Canada is predicting a warmer, drier fall for the nation's capital.
-
Suspect arrested after Nanaimo stabbing sends man to hospitalOne man is in hospital and another is in police custody after a stabbing Wednesday morning in downtown Nanaimo.