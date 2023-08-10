Victim suffers serious injuries in Bancroft, Ont. assault

A 43-year-old is facing a charge of attempted murder following an overnight assault in Bancroft, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call for an assault at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

One person was found at the scene with serious injuries. No other information about the victim was released.

Police say Heidi Brethour, 43, of Bancroft is facing a charge of attempted murder. The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.