Victim sustains life-threatening injury in Tilbury assault, police investigating

An aggravated assault in Tilbury that left the victim with a “serious, life-threatening” injury is under investigation, police say.

The Chatham-Kent police Major Crime Unit is investigating the assault that took place on Monday around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Queen Street and Louise Street.

Police say the suspect was dressed in dark clothing and took off on foot travelling southbound on Queen Street.

The victim sustained a serious and life-threatening injury, police say.

Investigators are asking residents in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for any evidence from Monday between 10:45 p.m. and 11:20 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Brad Hyatt of the Major Crime Section at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.